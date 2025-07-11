The Hill: Trump allies demand investigation into Hagsett over Ukrainian weapons

Republican senators are concerned that the head of the Pentagon froze military aid to Ukraine without the approval of the US president

Pete Hegset (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

The US President's allies Donald Trump The upper house of Congress is demanding a thorough review of the situation with the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine, which was unilaterally decided by the US Secretary of Defense. By Pete HegsethAbout this reports The Hill, citing an unnamed Republican senator.

The senators argue that reports that Hagset froze arms shipments to Ukraine without Trump's approval raise "serious questions about the level of coordination between the White House and the Pentagon."

"This is a clear mistake on many levels," the source told the media.

According to him, senators insist that Congress thoroughly examine this issue, because if Hagset or high-ranking members of his team are deliberately bypassing the commander-in-chief, it creates a "serious problem that needs to be addressed."

The Hill's source emphasized that, in addition to the lack of coordination between the branches of the US government, the very fact of suspending arms supplies to Ukraine is alarming.

"I'm concerned to hear that there may have been other pauses, or that this pause lasted longer than any of us know. This isn't about selling small arms to some African country, this is about Ukraine," he said.