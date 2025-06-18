The IAEA said it had seen no evidence of Iran creating nuclear weapons

Rafael Grossi (Photo: EPA)

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency had no evidence that Iran was systematically working to create nuclear weapons, he said in an interview with CNN.

"If there was any secret or covert activity, we would know. We had no evidence of a systematic effort to create nuclear weapons," Grossi noted.

Despite this, on June 12, the IAEA officially accused Iran of violating its nuclear commitments . In particular, it referred to Tehran's inability to provide a convincing explanation for traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites.

Later, as the Associated Press reported , Iran responded to the IAEA resolution by saying it would build a new enrichment facility "in a secure location" and that "other measures are also planned."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to respond to this political resolution," said a joint statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

On June 17, CNN reported that Iran was not actively developing nuclear weapons. And if it wanted to , it could do so in no sooner than three years.

Iran has stated that it does not seek to obtain nuclear weapons, but has the right to conduct research.