The largest training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared in Poland

The Ministry of Defense expects that this training center will provide training for the Defense Forces and enhance the exchange of combat experience between the Armed Forces and NATO, in particular in the field of drones

Photo: Wojciech Król/Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej

The largest training center for Ukrainian military personnel (Camp Jomsborg) has been opened in Poland. It can simultaneously accommodate up to 1,200 soldiers, according to Defense Ministry .

The decision to establish the training center was made in May 2025, and the grand opening took place on October 1. It was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of Defense of Norway Tore Onshuus Sandvik, Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur, as well as representatives of other NATO countries.

The training center is located on one of the Polish Army's training grounds. It is an element of NATO's support for Ukraine and creates a basis for further cooperation in building defense capabilities. The center is already home to 250 Norwegian instructors. It is expected that they will soon be joined by military personnel from Estonia and other NATO countries.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhen Moysiuk emphasized that this training center will provide training for the Defense Forces and enhance the exchange of combat experience between the Armed Forces and NATO, in particular on the use and counteraction to drones.