The Ministry of Defense has improved the procedure for passing the military medical commission: what has changed

The Ministry of Defense has approved amendments to the Regulations on Military Medical Examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The press service of the defense department reported this.

The goal of the innovation is to simplify document flow, speed up decision-making, and reduce the risk of errors due to the human factor.

The innovations have already come into force and concern the following aspects.

If the resolution of the VLK (for example, on the status of "fit for military service") does not require approval by a higher authority, the documents are no longer printed for transmission to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, but are automatically sent electronically to the Oberig registry.

Only examination cards and accompanying documents (except for resolutions) are submitted to the CCC in paper form. The VLK prints and sends two copies of the resolution to military units.

If the VLK resolution requires approval by a higher authority, the documents are transmitted electronically through the VLK office. Paper documents (except for resolutions) are transmitted to the higher-level VLK no later than the day after the completion of the medical examination. Previously, this process took up to five days and involved printing all documents.

Regarding the deadlines for document verification by military medical commissions, the following changes are provided:

→ a clear deadline for checking VLK documents has been introduced – no more than five days from the date of receipt of documents;

→ if the documents are checked by the regional or city CCC VLK and there are no errors, the documents with the decision "unsuitable" must be transferred to the regular VLK no later than the next day after the check is completed. In other cases, the decisions are automatically sent to the Oberig registry, and paper documents to the CCC;

→ if the documents are checked by the regular VLK, then the electronic document and the meeting minutes are automatically transferred to the registry. Paper copies of the minutes are certified with a seal and sent to the CCC: for those liable for military service – two copies, for military personnel – four.

If the commission's decision does not require approval by the regular VLK, you can obtain the document directly from the medical institution where the examination was conducted on the day of the application. Previously, the commission's decision was issued only at the CCC at the place of registration.

If approval is required, the CCC independently prints the document with the resolution from the Oberig register, seals it, and issues it together with the minutes. Previously, the document was issued only after the CCC received the minutes of the regular VLK meeting.

From January 31, 2025, Ukrainians can create electronic referrals for VLK in the "Reserve+" application.

On March 3, it was reported that the date of arrival for a medical examination appeared in electronic referrals to the VLK in the "Reserve+" application.

On March 5, Umerov reported that paper VLK conclusions are a thing of the past, now they will be issued online.