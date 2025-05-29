The Ministry of Defense launches the "Baton Optic" drone: photos and functions

These drones are capable of performing tasks in difficult weather conditions

Military (Illustrative photo: Tro Forces)

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for operation in the Defense Forces the Ukrainian-made "Baton Optik" unmanned aerial systems. This was reported by the Main Directorate for Lifecycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

The Baton Optic drone has a lightweight frame, is equipped with high-performance engines, a capacious battery, and a fiber-optic control channel.

The power of the warhead carried by this UAV is sufficient to destroy tactical vehicles, firing positions, and ammunition depots.

These drones are capable of performing tasks in difficult weather conditions, the Ministry of Defense noted.

Depending on the configuration, Baton Optik drones are equipped with twilight or thermal imaging cameras.

Photo: Ministry of Defense