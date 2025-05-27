Ukrainian Armed Forces to use "anti-drone gun" to shoot down Russian UAVs
The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine an individual means of countering drones "Anti-drone pistol" of Ukrainian production. This was reported by the Main Directorate for Lifecycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.
"Anti-drone gun" is an individual electronic defense device. It is a means of installing electromagnetic interference, it blocks the control channels and video signal of enemy drones.
The "anti-drone pistol" has compact dimensions, weighs a little more than 1 kg and is made in a monolithic form factor.
