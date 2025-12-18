The murder of a Ukrainian in Vienna. Two suspected compatriots detained and taken into custody

The detained Ukrainians were notified of suspicion of premeditated murder by prior conspiracy and taken into custody

The suspect in court (Photo: National Police)

In the case of the murder of a 21-year-old Ukrainian in November in Vienna, two Ukrainian citizens were served with a notice of suspicion of premeditated acts by prior conspiracy. They have now been arrested, reported Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, on November 25, in the Austrian capital, two men arranged a meeting with the victim under false pretenses – one of them was an acquaintance of the victim. The meeting took place on the territory of a hotel in the city.

Subsequently, in an underground parking lot, the suspects attacked the man and forced him to transfer about 50,000 euros from a cryptocurrency wallet. The victim was then taken to another area of the city, where his corpse with signs of violent death was found on the night of November 26. The body was found in a burnt-out car.

Pros data according to the police, the Kharkiv resident was beaten and then placed in the trunk of his own Mercedes-Benz and set on fire. The suspects had carefully prepared for the crime: they found a place and bought gasoline for cash at a gas station in advance. After the crime, both entered Ukraine on November 26.

After relatives reported the man's disappearance, Austrian law enforcement agencies immediately launched an investigation. It has become international in nature and has resonance in society, the OGP noted.

The suspects were detained in Odesa as a result of joint work of Ukrainian and Austrian law enforcement agencies, as well as with the active assistance of Europol. In accordance with international law and the principle of effective criminal prosecution, the investigation is being conducted in Ukraine.

During the searches of the hotel room where they were staying, the apartment and the car, the police found and seized items and objects that could be of evidentiary value: money in foreign and national currency, clothes, phones, etc. They were sent for examination.

on December 16, the crime was reclassified by Ukrainian investigators under the article on premeditated murder. On December 18, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on both suspects in the form of detention.

The suspect (Photo: OGP)

The suspect (Photo: OGP)

Seized funds (Photo: OGP)

The suspect (Photo: National Police)