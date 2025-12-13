The Navy told about the consequences of the Russian drone attack on a Turkish tanker
The Turkish tanker VIVA, which was heading to Egypt with sunflower oil on board, was following the recommended route, with the appropriate registration and complied with all requirements. More about this in the commentary LIGA.net said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.
After the Russian kamikaze drone hit the ship's wheelhouse, the search and rescue service of the Ukrainian Navy was ready to provide the crew with all the necessary support.
"We understand that this situation is unusual for civilians. We were following the developments and were ready to provide them with all the necessary rescue assistance at any time, but the ship continued on its way to its destination in Egypt," Pletenchuk said.
At the time of the attack, there were 11 crew members on board. None of them were injured in the attack.
- On Saturday, December 13, Russia conducted a targeted drone strike on a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea that was moving through the grain corridor. The vessel is carrying 11 citizens of the Republic of Turkey.
- On the afternoon of December 12, Russia hit on a civilian ship in Chornomorsk near Odesa. Preliminarily, the Cenk T vessel of a Turkish company was damaged.
- Later it became known that the enemy attacked another port – already in Odesa, there is a wounded employee of a private company. The occupiers used ballistic missiles and "shaheds".
