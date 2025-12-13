The Navy told about the consequences of the Russian drone attack on a Turkish tanker

At the time of the Russian drone attack, there were 11 crew members on board

Tanker Viva / Photo: Screenshot from Ukrainian Navy video

The Turkish tanker VIVA, which was heading to Egypt with sunflower oil on board, was following the recommended route, with the appropriate registration and complied with all requirements. More about this in the commentary LIGA.net said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

After the Russian kamikaze drone hit the ship's wheelhouse, the search and rescue service of the Ukrainian Navy was ready to provide the crew with all the necessary support.

"We understand that this situation is unusual for civilians. We were following the developments and were ready to provide them with all the necessary rescue assistance at any time, but the ship continued on its way to its destination in Egypt," Pletenchuk said.

At the time of the attack, there were 11 crew members on board. None of them were injured in the attack.