The next Ramstein meeting will be held on June 4

NATO Headquarters (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

The Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will hold a meeting in the "Ramstein" format next week, NATO's press service reported.

The meeting is being convened by the United Kingdom and Germany. It will take place at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, June 4. It is not yet known whether the United States will participate in the meeting.

The Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine was established at the initiative of the United States in April 2022. More than three years ago, Ukraine's allies first gathered in this format at Ramstein Air Base.

After the re-election of Donald Trump as US president, the contact group continues to work under the leadership of the United Kingdom and Germany.