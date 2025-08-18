The Russians claim to have looted an American M113 armored personnel carrier. They put their tricolor and the flag of the United States on it

M113 (Illustrative photo: Lithuanian Ministry of Defense)

The Russian propaganda channel RT showed a video of the occupiers' equipment going on the assault under the flags of the Russian Federation and the United States. The head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak called it "maximum impudence.".

"In fact, the Russians are using the symbols of the United States in their own terrorist, invasive war with the killing of civilians," he wrote .

In the caption to the video, Russian propagandists noted that "a trophy American M113 APC with Russian and US flags is rushing into battle near the Zaporizhzhia village of Mala Tokmachka.".

The footage was handed over to RT's military commander by the occupiers from the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Army.