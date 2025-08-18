The propagandists showed a video of the occupiers coming to storm under the flags of Russia and the United States
The Russian propaganda channel RT showed a video of the occupiers' equipment going on the assault under the flags of the Russian Federation and the United States. The head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak called it "maximum impudence.".
"In fact, the Russians are using the symbols of the United States in their own terrorist, invasive war with the killing of civilians," he wrote .
In the caption to the video, Russian propagandists noted that "a trophy American M113 APC with Russian and US flags is rushing into battle near the Zaporizhzhia village of Mala Tokmachka.".
The footage was handed over to RT's military commander by the occupiers from the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Army.
- on August 15, for the first time since the full-scale war, Putin was "disisolated" – he flew to the US state of Alaska to meet with Trump. He walked the red carpet, talked to the US President, spoke to journalists.
- Read more about Trump's "humiliation" and how the talks with Putin in Alaska will affect Ukraine in analysis by LIGA.net .
Comments (0)