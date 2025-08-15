Trump-Putin meeting has begun
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photo: The White House)

President of the United States Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin started the meeting, reported in the White House.

The dictator and the US president sat down next to each other, their delegations on their sides.

Putin and Trump did not make any statements or answer questions from journalists, transmits Reuters.

"Thank you very much. Thank you," Trump said.

The journalists were quickly taken out of the room.

