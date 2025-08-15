Trump and Putin meet for the first time in the new US presidency
The plane carrying Russian dictator Vladimir Putin landed in Alaska, and he later met with US president Donald Trump, testifies broadcast by Sky News.
22:04. Currently, ladders have been brought to the tyrant's plane and the plane of US president, but they have not yet left.
US President Trump's Air Force One flight lands in Alaska at 21:20 Kyiv time.
22:08. Trump and Putin get off the planes.
22:10. The dictator and the US president shake hands:
22:11. Putin and Trump walked down the red carpet toward the cameras and soon turned back to the motorcade. It was not clear what they were talking about.
In the background, a journalist asked Putin if he would stop killing civilians. The dictator did not respond, but the US president made this gesture to the press:
The journalist's first question was also about Ukraine, but it sounded unintelligible.
This is Putin's first meeting with Trump in the latter's new term.
They traveled to the negotiations together in the US president's car.
