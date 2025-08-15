Trump and Putin meet for the first time in the new US presidency

The dictator and the US president shook hands and went to talks

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Screenshot from Sky News broadcast)

The plane carrying Russian dictator Vladimir Putin landed in Alaska, and he later met with US president Donald Trump, testifies broadcast by Sky News.

22:04. Currently, ladders have been brought to the tyrant's plane and the plane of US president, but they have not yet left.

Screenshot from the Sky News broadcast

US President Trump's Air Force One flight lands in Alaska at 21:20 Kyiv time.

22:08. Trump and Putin get off the planes.

Screenshot from the Sky News broadcast

22:10. The dictator and the US president shake hands:

Screenshot from the Sky News broadcast

22:11. Putin and Trump walked down the red carpet toward the cameras and soon turned back to the motorcade. It was not clear what they were talking about.

In the background, a journalist asked Putin if he would stop killing civilians. The dictator did not respond, but the US president made this gesture to the press:

Screenshot from the Sky News broadcast

The journalist's first question was also about Ukraine, but it sounded unintelligible.

This is Putin's first meeting with Trump in the latter's new term.

They traveled to the negotiations together in the US president's car.