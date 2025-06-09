The Republican senator criticized Graham's measures against Russia: It's economic self-sabotage

The politician believes that sanctions will have a negative impact on the United States and its allies

Republican Senator Rand Paul criticized his colleague Lindsey Graham's idea of sanctions against Russia. He called the bill a "self-destructive economic war", reports The Hill.

Graham proposes to impose a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products. More than 80 members of the Senate co-sponsored the bill.

Paul said that the bill would be ineffective and would backfire on the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia.

"Graham's bill would derail President Trump's efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. A self-destructive economic war is no way to achieve peace," he said .

The senator also believes that sanctions will not force China or India to change their behavior, but that the United States will be subject to a "de facto embargo" that could harm Americans.

The damage could also be done to US allies, such as Taiwan or Israel. And this could lead to higher gas prices, as the market loses its main source of income – Russian oil.

"Why are we punishing our friends by pretending that this will hold Russia accountable? This is not a strategy – this is economic self-sabotage," Paul said .

According to him, oil may rise to $160-200 per barrel, which is more than $5 for gasoline.