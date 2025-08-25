The Russian drone that exploded in Poland likely came from Ukraine

The investigation has not yet reached any definitive conclusions regarding the drone's flight path

The crash site of a Russian drone (Photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

The Russian drone that exploded in the village of Osiny in the Lublin Voivodeship likely flew into Poland from Ukraine. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, on TV Republika. transmits RAR.

"We believe it was a Russian drone that flew through Ukrainian territory," he said.

Bartoshevskyi emphasized that the investigation has not yet reached any final conclusions regarding the drone's flight path.

"There is no official version yet. However, from what I hear – and this is unofficial, we are waiting for the report – it came from the territory of Ukraine, which is interesting because Ukrainians are the best prepared of all countries to fight drones, because they face this every day," said the Deputy Minister.

Previously, in the country's prosecutor's office. claimed / asserted / maintainedthat the drone flew into Poland from the territory of Belarus.