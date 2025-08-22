Rutte stated that Poland must respond to the explosion of a Russian drone on its territory

The Alliance is monitoring the situation regarding another violation of a NATO country's airspace

Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA)

Poland will not leave the incident with the Russian drone crash on its territory unanswered. This was stated by the NATO Secretary General. Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with the president by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rutte stated that the Alliance is closely monitoring the situation with the Russian drone that exploded in Poland, "cooperating closely" with the Polish side, and "coordinating its response with them."

"We are working very closely with them. I won't tell you the details, but indeed – they have to respond to this latest incident. So we are watching this, rest assured," said the NATO Secretary General.

Rutte did not answer the journalist's question as to whether he believes that such incidents are the work of the Russian dictator. Vladimir Putin will test Article 5 of NATO (an attack on one is an attack on all).