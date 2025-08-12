The SBU detained two priests in Odesa, who are suspected of justifying the occupiers

Detained (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Odesa, who are suspected of justifying Russian war crimes. This was reported... reports SBU press service.

A 58-year-old priest of a church in the Odessa diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and a 44-year-old archpriest have been detained.

"The individuals spread hostile propaganda, justified Russia's war in Ukraine, and praised the Russian invaders," the SBU said.

In particular, the investigation established that the older detainee, during conversations with parishioners, glorified the occupiers and offended the religious beliefs of believers of other denominations, while the younger one, in his sermons, justified Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Forensic linguistic examinations confirmed the facts of information and subversive activities of the defendants in favor of the aggressor country," the SBU stated.

In addition, it is reported that the 58-year-old priest had contact with the collaborator Valery Kaurov, who fled to Russia in 2014, where he announced the creation of the Kremlin project "Odessa People's Republic – Novorossiya".

According to the investigation, at the behest of Kaurov, the clergyman, along with his 23-year-old daughter, took photos with blank sheets of paper against the backdrop of famous locations in Odesa, and then sent the pictures to Russia.

Russian propagandists "added" calls for the occupation of the regional center to blank sheets of paper, which supposedly came from local residents. Later, the fake news was spread on Russian television and... on Telegram channels disguised as publications of the "pro-Russian underground" in Odesa.

It has also been established that the priest maintained contacts with Igor Markov, a former member of parliament from the banned Party of Regions, who is already suspected by the SBU of treason and is currently hiding in Russia.

The suspects have been notified of suspicion, in accordance with their actions, of justifying Russia's armed aggression and violating the equal rights of citizens based on their religious beliefs.

They face up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.