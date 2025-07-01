The SBU has notified nine Russians of suspicion for torturing people in the Kyiv region

The military forces of the enemy army were active during the occupation of the Bucha district in the spring of 2022

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has notified nine Russian servicemen, who were involved in the mass torture of civilians during the temporary occupation of Kyiv region in 2022, of their in absentia suspicion of committing war crimes. This was reported by the SBU.

In particular, the reference is to Russian Colonel Azatbek Oumurbekov, who commanded the 64th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 35th Combined Arms Army of Russia.

During the occupation of the village of Andriivka in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, the colonel ordered the torture of local residents to identify members of the resistance movement.

A suspicion has also been announced against Oumurbekov's subordinate, Sergeant Petro Zakharov. According to the investigation, he illegally detained four residents of the village, who were tortured on Oumurbekov's orders.

In addition, seven servicemen of the 37th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 36th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District of Russia have been declared suspects.

The case concerns the commander of the brigade's detachment, Sergeant Andriy Karkin, and his subordinates, Sergeant Timur Danchenko, corporals Leonid Semenov and Chingis Radnaev, as well as privates Oleksandr Zaytsev, Artem Perevozkin, and Yevhen Shirokin.

According to the case materials, in late February 2022, they participated in the seizure of the village of Vyshegrad in the Buchanskyi district. After the occupation, the suspects imprisoned 11 local residents in a cellar with an area of 10 m² and held them captive for almost two weeks.

All defendants in the case have been charged in absentia with committing war crimes in pre-arranged conspiracy, punishable by imprisonment for up to 12 years.