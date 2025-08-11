The Spanish Foreign Ministry believes that Ukraine should participate in all negotiations on its territory

According to Minister Albares, no one should decide anything about the territory of Ukraine without its government

Jose Manuel Albares (Photo: wikimedia.org)

Ukraine should participate in all negotiations on its territory and future. This was stated by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, transmits Sky News.

The minister made the statement on the eve of a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

He emphasized that "no one should decide anything about the territory of Ukraine without the Ukrainian government."

Albares called the US President's intention positive Donald Trump to meet with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinbut clarified that it is worth "talking about real peace, not about the final violation of Ukraine's sovereignty or European security."

"If an aggressive war pays off for Russia, the world will become more unstable; anyone can be tempted to take a piece of their weaker neighbor," the minister added.