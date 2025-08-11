The Spanish Foreign Ministry believes that Ukraine should participate in all negotiations on its territory
Ukraine should participate in all negotiations on its territory and future. This was stated by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, transmits Sky News.
The minister made the statement on the eve of a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
He emphasized that "no one should decide anything about the territory of Ukraine without the Ukrainian government."
Albares called the US President's intention positive Donald Trump to meet with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinbut clarified that it is worth "talking about real peace, not about the final violation of Ukraine's sovereignty or European security."
"If an aggressive war pays off for Russia, the world will become more unstable; anyone can be tempted to take a piece of their weaker neighbor," the minister added.
- on August 9, Trump said that arranged a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He confirmed that the United States is considering a "territory swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of this process "for the benefit of both sides."
- Zelensky said that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupier and the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. He did not comment on his possible participation in this meeting.
- on August 11, Bloomberg reported that european leaders want to talk to Trump, before he meets with Putin in Alaska.
Comments (0)