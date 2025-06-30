The State Bureau of Investigations has notified four soldiers of suspicion for refusing to go to the combat zone

The servicemen refused to go to the combat zone, which is why they are suspected of disobedience.

Photo: dbr.gov.ua

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations have notified four servicemen of suspicion, who, under martial law, deliberately refused to carry out the combat orders of their commanders. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations.

It is reported that at various times, servicemen from one of the units stationed in the Kyiv region, despite being fit for service, refused to go to the area of hostilities.

"Unlike their comrades who obeyed the order, these soldiers deliberately and openly ignored the instruction, acting in violation of current legislation," the State Bureau of Investigations said.

All four suspects have been notified of suspicion of disobedience committed during martial law and taken into custody.

The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.