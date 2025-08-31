The Telegraph: Peacekeepers in Ukraine could be led by NATO's European Commander

Europe has no experience in coordinating large-scale military missions, so a general from the United States may be involved

Alexus Hrynkiewicz (Photo: nato.int)

The commander of NATO's forces in Europe, Alexus Hrynkiewicz, may lead a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The Telegraph newspaper reported this to , citing unnamed sources.

The newspaper noted that Europe has no experience in coordinating large military missions, a task that is mostly left to American generals. European and U.S. officials discussed the prospect of using a U.S. military commander to oversee all deployments as part of the Ukraine Security Assurance Plan.

Hrynkiewicz is a possible candidate to be considered by the US President Donald Trump. However, according to the newspaper, the White House has already approved his participation in the final planning stage, which the European side interpreted as a sign of support for security guarantees.

"By giving Gen. Hrinkevich a more prominent role, the coalition would benefit from pre-developed plans to defend the continent against Russian invasion and additional American support in terms of security guarantees," The Telegraph notes .

According to the unnamed interlocutors, the most important task of the peacekeepers will be to restore the Ukrainian Defense Forces and turn them into "the main form of deterring Russian attacks." The allies will arm and train them, according to a possible plan for the implementation of security guarantees, which is still being discussed.

Ukraine will also continue to purchase defense systems such as Patriot missile batteries and Himars launchers with funds from Europe. But the most problematic issue in the discussions is the creation of a demilitarized buffer zone. According to The Telegraph, Ukraine may demand the deployment of European troops there.