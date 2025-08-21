The Times: Europe urges Trump to deploy fighter jets to Romania to protect Ukraine

In addition to U.S. fighter jets, Europeans want the U.S. to commit to supplying Ukraine with Patriot and Nasam air defense missiles to shoot down Russian attacks

European countries want the US president to Donald Trump has deployed US fighter jets to Romania as part of US security guarantees to end the war in Ukraine. About reports The Times.

Senior European military leaders are discussing the deployment of U.S. F-35 fighter jets to Romania, where NATO is building its largest air base in Europe to deter a Russian re-invasion.

To discuss security guarantees from the United States, General Dan Kane, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, invited top generals from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Finland, and Italy.

In addition to the US fighter jets based in Romania, European countries want guarantees for the continued use of US satellites for GPS and reconnaissance in Ukraine.

"They want the United States to commit to supplying Ukraine with Patriot and Nasam air defense missiles to shoot down Russian attacks, and to allow reconnaissance aircraft to fly over the Black Sea," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that British Rivet Joint aircraft have been conducting reconnaissance missions since the first days of the war, but Boeing aircraft require American approval to fly.