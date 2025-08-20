The Netherlands to send Patriot and NASAMS to Poland to protect supply of equipment to Ukraine
The Netherlands will send Patriot air defense systems to Poland to protect the supply of military equipment to Ukraine from Russian attacks. About reported defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.
According to him, starting December 1, 300 Dutch soldiers will serve in Poland for six months.
"Patriot will protect against ballistic missiles, NASAMS will protect against shorter-range missiles, and other systems will intercept drones," the minister explained.
In early July, the Netherlands announced that in the fall will deploy F-35 fighters in Poland. They will control the Alliance's airspace over Eastern Europe.
The operation will be carried out in cooperation with Norway from September 1 to December 1, 2025.
- on July 14, US President Trump and NATO Secretary General Rutte signed an agreement under which partners will buy American weapons for Ukraine.
- on July 18, the NATO press service reported LIGA.netthat the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada and Finland have already joined.
- on August 4, it became known that the Netherlands would be the first NATO provide American weapons for Ukraine for 500 million euros. The supply package will include components and missiles for the Patriot
- on August 6, the Alliance's press service said LIGA.netthat NATO will be "in the coming weeks" expects the first deliveries of American weapons to Ukraine.
