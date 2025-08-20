The Netherlands to send Patriot and NASAMS to Poland to protect supply of equipment to Ukraine

In addition to air defense systems, the Netherlands will send 300 soldiers to serve in Poland for six months

Patriot air defense system (Photo: EPA)

The Netherlands will send Patriot air defense systems to Poland to protect the supply of military equipment to Ukraine from Russian attacks. About reported defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

According to him, starting December 1, 300 Dutch soldiers will serve in Poland for six months.

"Patriot will protect against ballistic missiles, NASAMS will protect against shorter-range missiles, and other systems will intercept drones," the minister explained.

In early July, the Netherlands announced that in the fall will deploy F-35 fighters in Poland. They will control the Alliance's airspace over Eastern Europe.

The operation will be carried out in cooperation with Norway from September 1 to December 1, 2025.