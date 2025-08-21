The Trump administration will check 55 million US visa holders. Violators will be deported

The check will involve reviewing all of the migrants' social media pages

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The U.S. State Department announced that it will screen more than 55 million foreign nationals with valid U.S. visas for potential violations. The agency... reported / announced / notified Associated Press in response to a request.

The U.S. Department of State said it was looking for signs of non-compliance with the requirements for obtaining a U.S. visa.

The list includes overstaying the permitted period in the country, criminal activity, threats to public safety, participation in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization.

"We review all available information as part of our screening process, including records from law enforcement or immigration authorities, or any other information that comes to light after the visa is issued and indicates a potential ineligibility for the document," the agency said.

In particular, the checks will involve reviewing all visa holders' accounts on all social media platforms.

If negative information is found, the visa will be revoked, and the holder will be deported.

As stated by the administration TrumpSince his return to the White House, more than 6,000 student visas have already been revoked for overstaying and violating local, state, and federal laws.

The vast majority of offenses allegedly consisted of assaults, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and supporting terrorism.