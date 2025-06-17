The UN criticized Russia's proposal to exchange Ukrainian children for its prisoners of war

The Secretary-General's spokesman noted that civilians "should not be used as bargaining chips"

Illustrative photo: Christopher Neundorf / EPA

Civilians, including children, should not be used as bargaining chips, UN Secretary-General's Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq stressed in a comment to Ukrinform. The official responded to Moscow's offer to exchange abducted Ukrainian children for its prisoners of war, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the day before.

"It is clear that all innocent civilians, including innocent children, should not be used as bargaining chips," Gak said.

He noted that this applies to any conflicts in the world.

The UN has repeatedly emphasized that the deportation of children during conflict is a violation of international humanitarian law.

The day before, President Zelensky reported that the Russians had offered to exchange Ukrainian children for their prisoners of war. The head of state emphasized that the occupiers' offer was incomprehensible and outside the bounds of international law.