The US condemned the Oreshnik strike on Ukraine: It would be good if Russia backed up its words with actions
On January 12, the United States condemned Russia's Oreshnik missile strike on the Lviv region and called on Russia to "match words with deeds" to achieve peace. About this said Tammy Bruce, deputy American representative to the United Nations, during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Russian strikes.
She recalled how "just days ago" American diplomats met with their European and Ukrainian counterparts to "advance negotiations toward [achieving] a lasting peace." This is probably about negotiations in Paris on January 6.
"Thanks to the leadership of president Trump, we are closer to a deal now than at any point since the war began. Despite this, Russia launched more attacks on Ukraine, including its launch of its nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile, targeting an area of Ukraine close to the border with Poland and NATO" the official said.
According to her, the attack is "another dangerous and inexplicable escalation" of the war, although the United States is "urgently working" with Ukraine, other partners and Russia to end the war through negotiations.
The official said that both sides "should be seeking ways to de-escalate," but emphasized that Moscow's actions "risks expanding and intensifying the war."
"We condemn Russia’s continuing and intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities and other civil infrastructure. These attacks make a mockery of the cause of peace, a cause of paramount importance to the world, and to president Trump," Bruce added.
She also reminded Russia that almost a year ago, it supported the US resolution on the war in the UN Security Council: this document called for "a swift end to the conflict and lasting peace."
"It would be nice if Russia matched their words with deeds. In the spirit of that resolution, Russia, Ukraine, and Europe must pursue peace seriously and bring this nightmare to an end," the U.S. representative concluded.
- Also on January 12, the NATO-Ukraine Council met to discuss Russian strikes, including the Oreshnik one. At the meeting, Ukraine informed its partners of its needs for missiles for air defense systems and called for investment in the PURL program and the development of weapons production.
- Meanwhile, the NATO secretary general said that Moscow is trying to distract its allies from helping Ukraine with its attacks, but noted that "we will not be intimidated".
