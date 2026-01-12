"We will not be intimidated". NATO secretary general comments on Russia's Oreshnik strike and shelling of Ukraine

Mark Rütte (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET / EPA)

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, commenting on Russia's Oreshnik missile strike and massive shelling of Ukraine, said that Moscow is trying to distract its allies from helping Kyiv. The official's words during his visit to Croatia reports Sky TG24 TV channel.

"Last week (January 8 – Ed.), we witnessed the use of an Oreshnik missile on Lviv, as well as continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure. Russia is trying to dissuade us from supporting Ukraine, but we will not be intimidated, as Ukraine is under enormous pressure during the harsh winter," the official said.

Rutte noted that support from all NATO member states is "more important than ever."

The Alliance secretary general added: "Ukraine's security is our security."

Also on January 12, an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held at Kyiv's request in response to Russia's massive attacks, including the Oreshnik strike, reported Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the event, Ukraine's representatives told their partners that Russia systematically strikes at critical energy infrastructure to cause a humanitarian catastrophe in winter, depriving civilians of light, water and heat.

Among other things, deputy defense minister Serhiy Boyev "outlined in detail Kyiv's urgent needs" for missiles for air defense systems, including Patriot and NASAMS, and called on NATO members to invest in the PURL program and the development of arms production, such as in the field of interceptor drones.

"Allies, for their part, strongly condemned the Russian attacks, which are a manifestation of outright terror against the Ukrainian civilian population, and reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine and their readiness to provide the necessary assistance," the Foreign Ministry writes.

An emergency meeting of UN Security Council is to be held in the evening of the same day.