The Oreshnik strike: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Russia's attacks

Sybiha announces the date of the UN Security Council meeting in connection with the recent shelling of Ukraine

The RS-26 "Rubezh" missile, an experimental version of which is the "Oreshnik" (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Russian strikes on Ukraine, including the Oreshnik missile in Lviv region, reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"Following our urgent request in the wake of Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine, which included the use of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, the UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday, January 12th, 10 pm Kyiv time," he wrote.

Sybiha noted that the meeting will address Moscow's gross violations of the UN Charter, adding that Kyiv calls on the Security Council members "to demonstrate unity of purpose by demanding an end to the aggression, protection of civilians, and unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty."

The foreign minister noted that the occupiers' attacks undermine international security and peace efforts of the United States, European countries and other partners.

"The international community must act now to ensure accountability, increase pressure on the aggressor, and restore a lasting peace," the official concluded.

Russia, like other permanent members of the UN Security Council, has the right of veto, which means it can block any decision of the body.

Earlier, Sybiha said that Ukraine had also initiated a meeting NATO-Ukraine Council.