The Oreshnik strike: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Russia's attacks
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Russian strikes on Ukraine, including the Oreshnik missile in Lviv region, reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
"Following our urgent request in the wake of Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine, which included the use of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, the UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday, January 12th, 10 pm Kyiv time," he wrote.
Sybiha noted that the meeting will address Moscow's gross violations of the UN Charter, adding that Kyiv calls on the Security Council members "to demonstrate unity of purpose by demanding an end to the aggression, protection of civilians, and unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty."
The foreign minister noted that the occupiers' attacks undermine international security and peace efforts of the United States, European countries and other partners.
"The international community must act now to ensure accountability, increase pressure on the aggressor, and restore a lasting peace," the official concluded.
Russia, like other permanent members of the UN Security Council, has the right of veto, which means it can block any decision of the body.
Earlier, Sybiha said that Ukraine had also initiated a meeting NATO-Ukraine Council.
- Late in the evening of January 8 in Lviv were heard powerful explosions. The regional administration reported that a critical infrastructure facility was hit.
- Subsequently, Russia officially recognized a new strike on Ukraine by the Oreshnik – allegedly in response to fictional the same "attack" on Putin's residence.
- The SSU published photo of the wreckage of the Oreshnik and qualified this strike as a war crime.
- The head of European diplomacy said that it is necessary to provide air defense assets to Ukraine and increase the cost of the war for Moscow.
- In total, on the night of January 9, Russia launched 36 missiles and 242 drones. The occupiers carried out a combined attack in Kyiv: there are dead and injured.
