The US decided to join the security guarantees for Ukraine only after a meeting in Washington

According to the Head of State, some European colleagues were uncertain without the US coordination of security guarantees for Ukraine

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

The United States was not ready to join the countries willing to provide security guarantees to Ukraine before the meeting of the presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy і Donald Trump in Washington on August 18. This was stated by the Ukrainian leader at a meeting with journalists on August 20, the LIGA.net.

"America was not in the security guarantees before our meeting in Washington. We have to understand this. And now we have heard about their readiness to join. This is very important for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe. I am very grateful to President Trump for this," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that without the coordination of security guarantees for Ukraine by the United States, some European colleagues were uncertain.

"For example, one European country says, 'We are ready to do this. And there is a list of what the European country is ready to do. And after this list, there is a "but" if there is, for example, the presence or coordination of the United States," the president explained.

Zelenskyy also added that after the US signal, Turkey expressed its readiness to guarantee security in the Black Sea on its own or in partnership with other countries.

Asked how many countries are currently ready to participate in sending foreign troops, Zelenskyy said he did not know yet. However, according to him, we are talking about 30 countries that are considering their participation in security guarantees.

"Someone can be boots on the ground. Someone is ready to give air defense. Someone will cover the sky or do some patrolling in the sky for a while, in the appropriate aircraft of the appropriate number. Someone, I'm sure, will be ready only for funding, because they have neutrality or other status in their constitution," Zelensky added.