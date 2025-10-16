The US shutdown continues. Senate fails to vote for the ninth time

The US Senate (Photo: Depositphotos)

on October 15, the U.S. Senate blocked for the ninth time a bill passed by the House of Representatives to temporarily fund the federal government, which is necessary to end the government shutdown. This was reported by The Hill and Reuters.

The Senate failed to pass a proposal to finance the government by the end of November, as 51 senators voted in favor of it and 44 against, while at least 60 votes were needed for approval.

The document, which was previously supported by the House of Representatives, provided for so-called "clean" funding – without any political requirements or additional clauses.

Democrats insist that the funding agreement must include the extension of the expiring healthcare subsidies. At the same time, Republicans say they are ready to discuss this topic only after the government reopens.