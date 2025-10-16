The US shutdown continues. Senate fails to vote for the ninth time
on October 15, the U.S. Senate blocked for the ninth time a bill passed by the House of Representatives to temporarily fund the federal government, which is necessary to end the government shutdown. This was reported by The Hill and Reuters.
The Senate failed to pass a proposal to finance the government by the end of November, as 51 senators voted in favor of it and 44 against, while at least 60 votes were needed for approval.
The document, which was previously supported by the House of Representatives, provided for so-called "clean" funding – without any political requirements or additional clauses.
Democrats insist that the funding agreement must include the extension of the expiring healthcare subsidies. At the same time, Republicans say they are ready to discuss this topic only after the government reopens.
- on October 1, the US government suspended for the first time in seven years and for the third time under President Trump. Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on budget spending.
- on October 3, The Telegraph reported that the US shutdown had allegedly suspended arms sales. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said denied.
- october 6, the Upper House of the US Congress failed the vote for resolutions that could end the government shutdown.
