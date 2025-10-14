Speaker Johnson: Current shutdown could be the longest in U.S. history

US shutdown may continue as Speaker Johnson won't negotiate with Democrats

Mike Johnson (Photo: EPA)

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the current shutdown could be the longest in the country's history. His words transmits AP.

According to Johnson, he will not negotiate with the Democrats until they give up their key demand.

"We are approaching one of the longest shutdowns in American history," the speaker said.

The point is that they insist on continuing preferential medical care for citizens, but Republicans are categorically against this decision.

He also noted that he did not know the details of the dismissal of thousands of federal employees by the administration of the American president Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives is currently out of session, and the Republican speaker refuses to return lawmakers to Washington.

However, in the US Senate this week, the parties will try to pass a compromise version of the resolution that will temporarily resume funding for federal institutions.