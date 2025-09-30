"The work is ongoing". Sweden comments on possible delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

Swedish Defense Ministry responds to Lieutenant General Havryliuk's statement on supplying Ukraine with Gripen

Gripen fighter jets (Photo: EPA)

Swedish Defense Ministry spokesman Johan Jelmstrand said that discussions are underway to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine. His words transmits Expressen.

"The work is still ongoing, and we have no new information on this issue," said the Defense Minister's spokesman.

It is reported that Ukraine is interested in receiving C/D models, as well as in purchasing new Gripen E.

"We have a good and deep dialog with Ukraine," Elmstrand said.

The day before, Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk said that Ukraine is waiting for deliveries swedish Gripen fighters.

When asked about the number of fighter jets that Ukraine expects, the Deputy Defense Minister said: "Let's see them in the air over Ukraine, then you will understand."