"The work is ongoing". Sweden comments on possible delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine
Swedish Defense Ministry spokesman Johan Jelmstrand said that discussions are underway to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine. His words transmits Expressen.
"The work is still ongoing, and we have no new information on this issue," said the Defense Minister's spokesman.
It is reported that Ukraine is interested in receiving C/D models, as well as in purchasing new Gripen E.
"We have a good and deep dialog with Ukraine," Elmstrand said.
The day before, Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk said that Ukraine is waiting for deliveries swedish Gripen fighters.
When asked about the number of fighter jets that Ukraine expects, the Deputy Defense Minister said: "Let's see them in the air over Ukraine, then you will understand."
- In July 2024, the Swedish Foreign Minister said that the country was ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets, but Kyiv refused thembecause it decided that having two fighter systems – both F-16s and Gripens – at the same time was too much.
- In September of the same year, then-Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukraine expects to receive from Western allies not only F-16s and Mirage-2000s, but also Gripen and Eurofighter.
- In September 2025, the Swedish defense minister said that, following Ukraine's interest, the country was open to selling the Gripen, but after the end of the war.
Comments (0)