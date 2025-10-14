The zone of forced evacuation was expanded in Kupyansk district – 40 settlements were included
The zone of mandatory evacuation of families with children from Kupyansk district has been expanded in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov after a meeting of the regional defense council.
Decisions were made on 27 settlements of the Velykoburlutska territorial community, six of the Vilkhuvata community and seven of the Shevchenkivska community.
In total, the authorities plan to move 601 children or 409 families to safer places.
"The decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the security situation in the Kupyansk direction. We call on families with minors to save their lives and leave the dangerous areas," wrote Syniehubov .
According to him, evacuation routes have already been identified and temporary accommodation has been provided. The evacuated families will also receive support in obtaining the status of internally displaced persons, access to payments and humanitarian aid.
- on October 2, in response to LIGA.net , it became known that more than 6,800 residents of Chernihiv region were displaced, and that boarding school children.
- were also being evacuated. On October 11, it became known that Ukraine was launching the State System for Evacuation of Frontline Residents. This will help to clearly distribute responsibilities between the structures responsible for evacuation, as well as analyze the needs of the evacuees.
