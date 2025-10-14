The zone of forced evacuation was expanded in Kupyansk district – 40 settlements were included

409 families with 601 children are to be relocated from Kupyansk district to safe places

Oleg Synegubov (Photo: t.me/synegubov)

The zone of mandatory evacuation of families with children from Kupyansk district has been expanded in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov after a meeting of the regional defense council.

Decisions were made on 27 settlements of the Velykoburlutska territorial community, six of the Vilkhuvata community and seven of the Shevchenkivska community.

In total, the authorities plan to move 601 children or 409 families to safer places.

"The decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the security situation in the Kupyansk direction. We call on families with minors to save their lives and leave the dangerous areas," wrote Syniehubov .

According to him, evacuation routes have already been identified and temporary accommodation has been provided. The evacuated families will also receive support in obtaining the status of internally displaced persons, access to payments and humanitarian aid.