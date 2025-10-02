More than 6800 residents displaced in Chernihiv region, boarding school children evacuated

6857 people, including 1422 children, were taken out of the 20-kilometer zone near the border

Evacuation (Illustrative photo: SES)

In Chernihiv region, no decisions were made to forcefully evacuate the population, despite Russia's attacks. However, people, including children, are being moved from potentially dangerous areas, the regional military administration said in response to a request LIGA.net.

The evacuation of children who are pupils of regional boarding schools and other round-the-clock educational institutions is underway - the plan was approved by the deputy head of the JMA on May 30, 2024. These are institutions located less than 100 km from the state border with Russia and Belarus.

As of September 19, 6857 residents, including 1422 children, have been displaced from settlements located within a 20-kilometer zone from the border with Russia and Belarus, according to the Department of Civil Protection and Defense Work of the Ukrainian Government.

People with limited mobility, people with disabilities and children are also being moved to safe areas. The evacuation is being carried out by the vehicles of the Proliska Humanitarian Mission, the Rockada Charitable Foundation, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the Right to Protection Charitable Foundation.