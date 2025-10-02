In Chernihiv, electricity is on schedule, schools and kindergartens are on remote control. These are the consequences of the Russian attack

Power engineers are working to restore power supply in the city, gradually resuming operation of the boiler house

Power outage (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Chernihiv, as of October 2, most of the city's boiler houses of the regional heating company are out of service and blackout schedules have been introduced. These are the consequences of Russia's attack on energy facilities in Slavutych, Kyiv region, on October 2., in Chernihiv City Council.

on October 2, six boiler houses were restarted in the areas where power supply was restored. In other areas, the work is still ongoing. Where boiler houses are working, residents have hot water.

Chernihiv has also introduced power outage schedules. As of 15:00 , the situation has worsened: even with the restrictions in place, the networks are overloaded. The city is forced to introduce additional blackouts to prevent 100% of subscribers from losing power.

"This means that the time spent with electricity will be reduced for absolutely all subscribers. In addition, some of those consumers who are not connected to the GDS will also be disconnected," the city council noted.

The local water utility is working to ensure that the water supply and sewerage system continues to function without interruption, and alternative energy sources are being used. However, there will be temporary inconveniences, especially for residents of high-rise buildings: during power outages, booster pumping stations will not work and water will not be supplied above the fifth floor. Citizens are advised to stock up on drinking water.

Medical facilities in the city are operating normally. Educational institutions are temporarily switched to distance learning: schools - until the end of this week, kindergartens - only on October 3.

To save electricity, a decision was made over a week ago not to turn on street lights. Thanks to alternative power sources, some of the city's traffic lights and warning systems are working. Electric transport is operating as usual.

Business owners and enterprises are asked to turn off street lights at night, and starting October 3, changes will be made to the operation of trolleybus route #11.