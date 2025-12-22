"These are just rumors from some MPs." Zelensky denies Sibiga's resignation

The President is not going to change the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied that he plans to dismiss the foreign minister Andrey Sibigа. About it became known during his communication with journalists.

The Head of State was asked to comment on the information from MPs regarding the replacement of the Foreign Minister.

"Sometimes I don't understand when our parliamentarians are working, because I always hear rumors from them. I am not going to change the Foreign Minister either today or tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.

He clarified that "we work as a team". The President emphasized that he respects the results of the work of the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

"Therefore, these are really only rumors from some MPs," the head of state emphasized.

On December 17, the MP from the European solidarity Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that Sibiga would allegedly become Ukraine's ambassador to Poland. According to him, Sibiga will be replaced as minister by the first deputy Sergiy Kyslytsya.