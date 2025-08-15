To report against the backdrop of Alaska, Russia throws new "cannon fodder" into the battle, losses are significant – Syrskyi

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on changes in the operational situation at the front

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Telegram of the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

To report against the backdrop of negotiations with the United States in Alaska, the occupiers are launching new attacks on the front, reported commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

"The enemy is throwing new 'cannon fodder' into the battle and suffering significant losses in order to report on it against the backdrop of the Alaska talks. Our task is to eliminate the saboteurs, destroy the main units of the invader's army, their logistics and rear military capabilities, including on the territory of the Russian Federation," the military commander wrote.

Syrskyi reported to the Staff on changes in the operational situation, including measures to deter the occupiers in the Pokrovske and Dobropilske directions.

"We are increasing pressure on the occupiers, countering the enemy's attempts to advance. Necessary decisions have been made to strengthen these and other areas – in Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, etс," he said

He also said that the leadership considered the development of the contract system and the possibility of financing the defense and security sector of Ukraine in 2025-2026: "We emphasize the expansion of the contract army."