Trump implies Putin's likely involvement in Navalny's death

The former US President couldn't directly answer the question but hinted that Navalny was a "young man"

Alexei Navalny (Photo: ERA/Yuri Kochetkov)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "probably involved" in the death of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Former US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview, according to Politico.

When asked if Putin was involved in Navalny's "sudden" death, Trump said: "I don’t know, but perhaps, I mean possibly, I could say probably, I don’t know <...> He’s a young man, so statistically he’d be alive for a long time … so something happened that was unusual."

On February 16, Russians announced the death of Navalny in a colony in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. He allegedly had a thrombus. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin was responsible for the activist's death.

Two days later, Trump called the murder of the Russian dissident in prison a "very sad situation." Earlier, in the context of Navalny's death, the former US president hinted that he was also "persecuted" in his own country.

