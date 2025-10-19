Trump and administration respond to mass protests with mocking AI videos

The US president, Vance and the White House shared posts ridiculing opponents

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump and his administration distributed a series of mocking videos created using artificial intelligence in response to the massive protests against the policy of the American leader.

After the rallies held under the slogan "No Kings," vice president J.D. Vance published a video on Bluesky social network in which the AI-generated Trump puts on a crown and robe and draws a sword, while people who look like his Democratic rivals – Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and former speaker of the House of Representatives, congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

Vance's post also includes spread and Trump himself on his social network Truth Social.

At the same time, the American president himself posted an AI video of himself wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet with the inscription "King Trump" and dumping sewage on the protesters. One of the official White House accounts on social network X also shared the same video.

Meanwhile, another U.S. administration account posted a collage in which Trump and Vance were given crowns, and Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries were given sombreros, part of a Mexican national costume.

"We’re built different," the post reads.

October 19, 2025