Trump and Xi Jinping had a new call – in particular, they talked about Russia's war against Ukraine

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump (Illustrative photo: ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA)

Among the topics of the new call of the US president Donald Trump and the leader of China Xi Jinping was the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is what the American politician wrote in its social network Truth Social.

"I just had a very good telephone call with President Xi, of China. We discussed many topics including Ukraine/Russia, Fentanyl, Soybeans and other Farm Products, etc.", Trump wrote.

He did not give any other details about the discussion of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

At the same time, at Xi Jinping's statement after the call, published by state-run Xinhua news agency, Ukraine and Russia are not mentioned.

Instead, one of the paragraphs is devoted to Taiwan: Xi Jinping outlined to Trump China's "principled position" on the self-governing island, emphasizing the need for its "return" to the PRC.

Trump also noted: "We have done a good, and very important, deal for our Great Farmers — and it will only get better. Our relationship with China is extremely strong! This call was a follow up to our highly successful meeting in South Korea three weeks ago. Since then, there has been significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate. Now we can set our sights on the big picture."

According to the US president, to this end, Xi Jinping invited him to Beijing, a visit to be held in April 2026, and Trump agreed to it. In return, he invited the Chinese leader to the United States later that year.