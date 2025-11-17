For the first time in history: Taiwan distributes security manual amid China threat

Chinese military (Photo: EPA / RITCHIE B. TONGO)

Taiwan begins distributing millions of copies of an updated civil defense manual to all households on the island, reports Reuters .

This is an unprecedented initiative designed to prepare the population for possible emergencies, including a potential Chinese attack.

The manual, introduced in September, for the first time contains instructions for encountering enemy troops and emphasizes that any claims of Taiwan's surrender should be considered fake. It also provides advice on finding bomb shelters and preparing emergency kits.

"This booklet demonstrates our determination to defend ourselves. We want everyone to understand that any aggressive actions by China will have a huge price, because Taiwanese are ready to defend each other," said Lin Fei-fang, Deputy Secretary General of the National Security Council of Taiwan.

Distribution of the manuals starts this week and will reach more than 9.8 million mailboxes. Copies in English and other languages will also be issued soon. After that, the government plans to conduct campaigns to prepare personal emergency kits for the population .

China considers Taiwan its territory and does not rule out the use of force to control the island. The Taiwanese government denies these claims, emphasizing that only the Taiwanese can determine their future.

The guide describes possible threat scenarios, from submarine cable sabotage and cyberattacks to inspections of Taiwanese vessels by a "hostile power" and a full-scale invasion. Taiwan is already facing hybrid warfare from China, including cyberattacks, disinformation, and military provocations near the island.