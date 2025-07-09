Trump announced a ceasefire in Gaza in one to two weeks
The President of the United States Donald Trump expects that a ceasefire agreement in Gaza may be reached in the coming weeks. He said this... stated / said / announced at a briefing on the occasion of a multilateral lunch with African leaders.
Tamp said that after his meeting in Washington with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu There is a chance to resolve the conflict in Gaza this week.
"There is a very high probability that we will have a settlement and some kind of agreement this week, and maybe next week if not," he said.
At the same time, the American president noted that it is difficult to make predictions about the resolution of current conflicts.
"There is nothing certain about the war and Gaza and all the other places that we all deal with so often," he said.
In addition to Gaza, the United States is making efforts to end the war, including in Ukraine.
- On June 25, Trump announced that next week... The US will meet with Iran to discuss. of a potential nuclear deal. But in Iran refuted the resumption of the negotiation process, and later stated that are not going to stop uranium enrichment, and named the conditions for dialogue with the United States.
- July 2nd, Trump stated / declared / saidthat Israel has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.