Trump announced a ceasefire in Gaza in one to two weeks

The US President stated that it is difficult to make predictions about the resolution of current conflicts, especially in Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump expects that a ceasefire agreement in Gaza may be reached in the coming weeks. He said this... stated / said / announced at a briefing on the occasion of a multilateral lunch with African leaders.

Tamp said that after his meeting in Washington with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu There is a chance to resolve the conflict in Gaza this week.

"There is a very high probability that we will have a settlement and some kind of agreement this week, and maybe next week if not," he said.

At the same time, the American president noted that it is difficult to make predictions about the resolution of current conflicts.

"There is nothing certain about the war and Gaza and all the other places that we all deal with so often," he said.

In addition to Gaza, the United States is making efforts to end the war, including in Ukraine.