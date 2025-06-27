Iran denies resumption of nuclear talks with the USA
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied plans to resume nuclear talks with the US, after US President Donald Trump suggested that an agreement could be reached as early as next week. He made the statement in an interview with state television, according to Bloomberg.
"I state directly: no agreement, arrangement or discussion regarding the start of new negotiations has taken place. Any assumptions about the resumption of negotiations should not be taken seriously," the minister said.
On June 25, Trump announced that the United States would meet with Iran next week to discuss a potential nuclear deal.
"We'll be talking to them next week, with Iran. Maybe we'll make a deal, I don't know. In my opinion, I don't think it's necessary. I mean, they've been fighting, they've been battling, and now they're going back to their world. I don't care if there's a deal or not," Trump said.On the night of June 22, the US attacked the nuclear facilities of Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to Fox News, 30 Tomahawk missiles and five to six bunker-buster bombs may have been used for this purpose .On June 24, Trump stated that it would have been an honor for him to destroy all of Iran's nuclear facilities and potential, and then stop the war.On June 25, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump stated that the US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities had ended the war.On June 26, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that the United States "got nothing" from its attacks during Iran's 12-day war with Israel.