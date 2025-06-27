Iran denies resumption of nuclear talks with the USA

According to Iran's foreign minister, speculation about resuming negotiations should not be taken seriously.

Abbas Araqchi (Photo: EPA)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied plans to resume nuclear talks with the US, after US President Donald Trump suggested that an agreement could be reached as early as next week. He made the statement in an interview with state television, according to Bloomberg.

"I state directly: no agreement, arrangement or discussion regarding the start of new negotiations has taken place. Any assumptions about the resumption of negotiations should not be taken seriously," the minister said.