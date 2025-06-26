Khamenei says US 'achieved nothing' from attacks on Iran
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the United States "gained nothing" from its attacks during Iran's 12-day war with Israel that hit nuclear sites, according to a statement carried by state-run Irna news agency.
Khamenei congratulated the people on the victory over Israel and declared victory over the United States.
"The US regime entered the war directly because it believed that otherwise the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. It entered the war in an attempt to save this regime, but achieved nothing," the statement to the Iranian leader said.
In addition, Khamenei said that Iran had dealt a "heavy blow to the United States."
"It (the Islamic Republic, – ed.) attacked and damaged Al-Udeid Air Base, which is one of the key American bases in the region," Khamenei said.
In his address, the Iranian leader also stated that "the Zionist regime has almost collapsed and was destroyed under the blows of the Islamic Republic."
- On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Eastern Lion. The IDF carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.
- On the night of June 22, the US launched an airstrike on Iran's nuclear facilities. According to Fox News and CNN, the US may have used 30 Tomahawk missiles and five to six GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs.
- On June 24, Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Iran after 11 days of Operation Lionheart, aimed at destroying the country's nuclear capabilities.
- However, the IDF announced the detection of missiles that Iran launched towards Israel. After that, US President Trump took a dig at Iran and Israel and said that the countries do not know what they are doing.
- Israel acknowledged the attack and explained that it was a response to Iran's missile launch, also after the ceasefire was announced.