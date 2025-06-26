Khamenei says US 'achieved nothing' from attacks on Iran

Ali Khamenei (Photo: ERA)

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the United States "gained nothing" from its attacks during Iran's 12-day war with Israel that hit nuclear sites, according to a statement carried by state-run Irna news agency.

Khamenei congratulated the people on the victory over Israel and declared victory over the United States.

"The US regime entered the war directly because it believed that otherwise the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. It entered the war in an attempt to save this regime, but achieved nothing," the statement to the Iranian leader said.

In addition, Khamenei said that Iran had dealt a "heavy blow to the United States."

"It (the Islamic Republic, – ed.) attacked and damaged Al-Udeid Air Base, which is one of the key American bases in the region," Khamenei said.

In his address, the Iranian leader also stated that "the Zionist regime has almost collapsed and was destroyed under the blows of the Islamic Republic."