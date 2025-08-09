Trump invites new Polish president to the White House

The meeting is scheduled for early September, Navrotsky's office said

Karol Navrotsky and Donald Trump (Photo: The White House)

US President Donald Trump has invited the newly appointed President of Poland Karol Navrotsky to the White House. This was reported by the Chief of Staff of the President of Poland Pawel Shefernaker.

The invitation was stated in an official congratulatory letter that Trump sent to Navrotsky on the day of his inauguration on August 6.

An official working meeting is scheduled for September 3, 2025.

"The next election announcement is being implemented according to plan," Schaeffernacker said .

As reports RMF 24, Navrotsky will also attend the UN General Assembly session in New York, scheduled for September 24.