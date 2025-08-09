Trump invites new Polish president to the White House
US President Donald Trump has invited the newly appointed President of Poland Karol Navrotsky to the White House. This was reported by the Chief of Staff of the President of Poland Pawel Shefernaker.
The invitation was stated in an official congratulatory letter that Trump sent to Navrotsky on the day of his inauguration on August 6.
An official working meeting is scheduled for September 3, 2025.
"The next election announcement is being implemented according to plan," Schaeffernacker said .
As reports RMF 24, Navrotsky will also attend the UN General Assembly session in New York, scheduled for September 24.
- Trump and Nawrocki have already met at the White House before the start of the presidential election in Poland. The US president wished the Polish politician success and said he would win.
- The second round of elections in Poland took place on June 1. on June 2, the second candidate Trzaskowski conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent Nawrocki on his victory.
- On August 6, Nawrocki took the oath of the Polish president and mentioned the war in Ukraine. The day before, he said "with full confidence" that would meet with the Ukrainian president.
