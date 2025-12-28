Trump is to be banned from naming US facilities in his honor. Bills have been submitted to Congress

Congressman Delany wants to reverse the decision to rename the Kennedy Center and prohibit Trump from renaming federal facilities in his honor in general

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/AARON SCHWARTZ)

To the President of the United States To Donald Trump could prohibit the renaming of any federal buildings, land or other objects in their honor. Two relevant bills were introduced in Congress by Democrat April McClain Delany, transmits Newsweek.

The first is a bill to protect the Kennedy Center, which would oblige the Center's Board of Trustees to remove Trump's name from all signage and reverse the renaming decision. The second is the Federal Property Integrity Act, which would prohibit the renaming of federal facilities in honor of sitting presidents.

The reason for submitting the bills was the controversial decision of the Council on December 18 to add Trump's name to the name of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

"Congress must stop Trump's 'branding' of our national treasures and memorials, especially an institution that supports our national art and honors the memory of the late President Kennedy... It is long past time for lawmakers to draw a clear line to prevent such actions," Delany said.

According to her, changing the name of the Kennedy Center is a betrayal of its heritage, an insult to the American people and their common history.

The daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, Kerry, said that the late president "proudly stood for justice, peace, equality, dignity, diversity, and compassion for those who suffer." And Trump, she said, opposes these values, so his name should not be next to them.

At the same time, independent Senator Bernie Sanders submitted his own bill to the Senate, called trump's actions as "arrogance and narcissism" and promising to ban the naming of federal facilities after sitting presidents.