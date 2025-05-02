Trump on impeachment: Democrats who promote it should be expelled from Congress

The US leader called the initiators of the impeachment "crazy" and said they had no grounds

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/WILL OLIVER)

US President Donald Trump said Republicans should consider expelling Democrats from Congress who have filed impeachment motions against him, he wrote on Truth Social on May 1.

According to Trump, the Democrats are "out of control" and "lost their minds."

"These radical left-wing lunatics are back at it again. They already have two 'nameless', disrespectful congressmen, both complete lunatics, who are throwing around 'impeaching' Donald Trump for about the 20th time, even though they have no idea what they can impeach me for," the American leader said.

He wondered what he could be removed from power for: the mess the Democrats left at the border? The highest inflation in US history? The incompetent withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan? Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and Hamas' attack on Israel?

"These congressmen said they don't know why they're going to impeach me, but 'we just want to do it.' Republicans should start thinking about expelling them from Congress for all the crimes they've committed, especially during the election season," Trump concluded.