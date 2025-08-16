Trump on tariffs on China: Meeting with Putin went well, I don't have to think about it now
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that now he is not thinking about imposing additional tariffs on Russia's partner China, as he is satisfied with the meeting with the dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The head of the United States told about this in an interview with Fox News channel.

"Well, given what happened today, I don't think I need to think about it. No, maybe I'll have to think about it in two or three weeks or something. But right now, we don't need to think about it," the US leader said.

According to Trump, the meeting "went very well."

Earlier, on August 13, the US president promised Moscow "very serious consequences", if the Russian dictator does not agree to a truce during the Alaska summit.

