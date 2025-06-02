Trump open to meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin in Turkey

The head of state wants the president of Ukraine and the dictator of the Russian Federation to sit down at the negotiating table

Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS / EPA)

United States President Donald Trump is ready to participate in a trilateral meeting in Turkey with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said, according to the American publication Barron's.

"The president has said he's open to it if it comes to that, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to come to the table together," the official said.

The day before, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reacting to the second round in Istanbul, said that he wanted to organize a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin and involve Trump in it.