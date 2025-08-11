Trump promised to evict homeless people from Washington, D.C. – the National Guard may be involved

Trump administration plans to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, official says

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump promised to evict homeless people from Washington and imprison criminals. The National Guard may be used to do this, reported american official of Reuters.

"I will make our capital safer and more beautiful than it has ever been before. The homeless must leave, immediately. We will provide you with housing, but far from the capital," said Trump on Truth Social.

The US President also addressed the criminals, noting that places in prisons have already been prepared for them.

"We will put you in prison, where you belong. All this will happen very quickly, just like at the border. Over the past few months, we've gone from millions pouring in to zero. It will be easier – be prepared," Trump emphasized.

According to a U.S. official, although details of the plan remain unclear, the Trump administration is preparing to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington.

Trump has not yet made a final decision, the official said, adding that the number of troops and their role are still being determined.

Journalists note that the White House refused to explain what legal authority the president would use to evict people from Washington. The president controls only federal land and buildings in the city.