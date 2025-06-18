Trump rejects Putin's offer to mediate between Israel and Iran

There was no official information about the talks between the US president and the Russian announcer on June 17

Donald Trump (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump has rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's offer to mediate in the conflict between Iran and Israel. This became known during the US president's conversation with journalists, which was broadcast by the BBC.

Trump reiterates his statement that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he had been president in 2022.

"Putin would never do that. And I talked to him yesterday [June 17], and he actually offered to help mediate. I said: "Do me a favor – become a mediator in your country. Let's have you mediate Russia first, okay?"" Trump quoted the conversation as saying.

He reiterated that he told Putin to mediate with Russia first.

"You can worry about that later," Trump recounted the conversation, referring to Israel's conflict with Iran.